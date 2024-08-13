Knocked Loose Announce Big North American Tour With The Garden, Drain, & Militarie Gun

There’s no band quite like Knocked Loose, the Louisville metalcore mutants who blew up with a supremely heavy and abrasive style. As they’ve progressed, Knocked Loose have only become heavier and more abrasive, and their audience has only grown. That whole time, the band’s members have stayed connected to the hardcore underground, playing in side projects like Inclination and xWeaponx. Knocked Loose released their long-awaited album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To a few months ago, and they’re currently playing arenas with Slipknot. (They played Madison Square Garden last night, which must’ve been cool.) Now, they’re announcing what promises to be a huge, vital headlining tour.

Earlier this year, Knocked Loose went out on a headliner tour with Show Me The Body, Loathe, and Speed. When they head back out this fall, they’ll play bigger venues, and they’ll do it with a crew of openers that’s just as lovingly curated. The Garden, the hyper-punk LA duo, have the main-support slot, while Bay Area hardcore standard-bearers Drain and core-adjacent alt-rock champions Militarie Gun are also on board. Along the way, Knocked Loose will also play a Las Vegas anniversary show for Pure Noise, their label.

I can’t speak to the Garden’s live show, but any of those other bands are worth seeing just by themselves. Check out Knocked Loose’s touring itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

8/14 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *

8/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

8/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

9/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

9/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

9/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

9/13-14 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome *

9/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

9/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

9/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest

10/04 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live ^+#

10/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^+

10/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^+

10/09 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^+#

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^#

10/11 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^+#

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^+#

10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^+#

10/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center ^+#

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues %

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater +#

10/24 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +#

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds +#

10/27 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic +#

10/30 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom +#

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +#

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club +#

11/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^+#

11/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe +#

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale +

11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^+

* with Slipknot

^ with the Garden

+ with Drain

# with Militarie Gun

% with Spanish Love Songs & SeeYouSpaceCowboy