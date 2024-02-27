Last year, Knocked Loose only shared two songs, “Deep In The Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now.” Today, the Louisville metal crew is announcing their new album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, the follow-up to 2019’s A Different Shade Of Blue. “Blinding Faith” is out now with a video shot by Kevin Lombardo.

“It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people,” guitarist Isaac Hale said about the song. “They knew that it made them seem like a better person — or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face.”

“On this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point,” Hale added about the LP. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To features Poppy and Chris Motionless. It was produced by Drew “WZRD BLD” Fulk. Watch the “Blinding Faith” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thirst”

02 “Piece By Piece”

03 “Suffocate” (Feat. Poppy)

04 “Don’t Reach For Me”

05 “Moss Covers All”

06 “Take Me Home”

07 “Slaughterhouse 2” (Feat. Chris Motionless)

08 “The Calm That Keeps You Awake”

09 “Blinding Faith”

10 “Sit & Mourn”

TOUR DATES:

02/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36

02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

02/29 – Leipzig, Germany @ Conne Island

03/02 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

03/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

03/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

03/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

03/07 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/09 – Leeds, UK @ Project House

03/10 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

05/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/17 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

05/24 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion

05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Age

05/29 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ History

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

06/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is out 5/10 on Pure Noise.