Knocked Loose – “Blinding Faith”
Last year, Knocked Loose only shared two songs, “Deep In The Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now.” Today, the Louisville metal crew is announcing their new album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, the follow-up to 2019’s A Different Shade Of Blue. “Blinding Faith” is out now with a video shot by Kevin Lombardo.
“It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people,” guitarist Isaac Hale said about the song. “They knew that it made them seem like a better person — or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face.”
“On this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point,” Hale added about the LP. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”
You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To features Poppy and Chris Motionless. It was produced by Drew “WZRD BLD” Fulk. Watch the “Blinding Faith” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Thirst”
02 “Piece By Piece”
03 “Suffocate” (Feat. Poppy)
04 “Don’t Reach For Me”
05 “Moss Covers All”
06 “Take Me Home”
07 “Slaughterhouse 2” (Feat. Chris Motionless)
08 “The Calm That Keeps You Awake”
09 “Blinding Faith”
10 “Sit & Mourn”
TOUR DATES:
02/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36
02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
02/29 – Leipzig, Germany @ Conne Island
03/02 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
03/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
03/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
03/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
03/07 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
03/09 – Leeds, UK @ Project House
03/10 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World
04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center
05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada
05/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
05/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/17 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
05/24 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion
05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Age
05/29 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia
06/05 – Toronto, ON @ History
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
06/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is out 5/10 on Pure Noise.