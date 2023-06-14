Louisville sluggers Knocked Loose became wildly popular while making a frantic, serrated form of metallic hardcore, which does not seem like an easy thing to do. Knocked Loose have been a band for a decade now, and they celebrated that occasion by headlining their hometown’s LDB Fest earlier this year. They also played Coachella, and their monster reaction looked like one of that fest’s highlights. Today, they’ve dropped two explosively heavy new songs on us.

Since the surprise release of Knocked Loose’s 2021 EP A Tear In The Fabric Of Life, we’ve gotten records from Knocked Loose side projects like Inclination and xWeaponx. Today, without warning, Knocked Loose have unleashed the release Upon Loss, with the new tracks “Deep In The Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now.” Those titles might look serene, but the songs themselves are not. These are tremendously satisfying mosh-monster bangers, and the part on “Deep In The Willow” where Bryan Garris screams “Knocked Loose, motherfucker” is going to cause some serious mayhem. Garris co-directed the two-song video with Eric Richter, and it shows mysterious masked figures chasing Garris around.

In a press release, Bryan Garris has this to say:

“Deep In The Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now” are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme. Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After A Tear In The Fabric Of Life, we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward, which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we’ve admired for a while. And the songs wouldn’t be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process.

Watch the video for both tracks below.

The two-song single Upon Loss is out now on Pure Noise.