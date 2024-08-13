Onsloow are the newest signees to Tiny Engines. The Norway band released their self-titled debut in 2022, and today they’re announcing its follow-up Full Speed Anywhere Else. The invigorating lead single “Taxi” is out now.

“Taxi” begins with the intriguing opening line: “Get into my car,” taking the listener on a catchy, energetic trip. You think the bridge is good? Just wait for the key change. “Taxi” has the infectiousness of Slow Pulp with the tumultuous edge of Tigers Jaw; it’s Momma’s “Speeding 72” if it was emo instead of grunge. Check out “Taxi” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Riding On Lies”

02 “Taxi”

03 “Brakes”

04 “Body Parts”

05 “You From Before”

06 “Nothing Is Like The Nothing We Share”

07 “Fortified”

08 “Japan”

09 “Muscle Memory”

10 “Now I Get It”

Full Speed Anywhere Else is out 10/25 on Tiny Engines.