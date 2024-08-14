Okay Kaya – “Check Your Face”
Earlier this year, Okay Kaya returned with “The Groke,” her first new music since 2022. Today, the Norwegian-American alt-pop musician is announcing her fourth album Oh My God – That’s So Me and releasing the radiant single “Check Your Face.”
“Clive James said, ‘Common sense and a sense of humor are the same thing, moving at different speeds. A sense of humor is just common sense, dancing,'” Kaya Wilkins explained in a statement. She continued:
Wrote this slacker disco song
About wanting to be, if not a not a brightsider, then at least a belly laugher
Sometimes tricky to access just that bliss but if you’re happy and you know it, check your face!
It was fun and warming to make this track in frigid winter on the island
It was a quiet time without much social stimuli
If you’re gonna dance alone in your basement
Might as well make a song to dance match
The animated video directed by Lou Beauchard matches the playful energy of the tune; watch it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Wannabe”
02 “Picture This”
03 “Check Your Face”
04 “Oh Minutiae”
05 “Undulation Days”
06 “Help I’ve Been Put Into Context”
07 “And I Have A Blessed Life”
08 “My Berenice”
09 “Spacegirl” (Shirley Collins cover)
10 “The Groke”
11 “Den Samme Jodlen”
12 “The Art Of Poetry”
TOUR DATES:
09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Xanadu
09/07 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
09/08 – Toronto, QC @ Velvet Underground
09/11 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/03 – Oslo, Norway @ Cosmopolite
10/08 – Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja
10/10 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand
10/15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil
10/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo
10/18 – Warsaw, Poland @ Bardzo Bardzo
10/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Cafe V lese
10/20 – Vienna, Austria @ Flucc
10/24 – Milan, Italy @ Biko
10/25 – Basel, Switzerland @ Gannet
10/26 – Munich, Germany @ Strom
11/04 – Paris, France TBC
11/07 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
11/08 – London, UK @ Village Underground
11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
11/13 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack
Oh My God – That’s So Me is self-released on 9/6.