Earlier this year, Okay Kaya returned with “The Groke,” her first new music since 2022. Today, the Norwegian-American alt-pop musician is announcing her fourth album Oh My God – That’s So Me and releasing the radiant single “Check Your Face.”

“Clive James said, ‘Common sense and a sense of humor are the same thing, moving at different speeds. A sense of humor is just common sense, dancing,'” Kaya Wilkins explained in a statement. She continued:

Wrote this slacker disco song

About wanting to be, if not a not a brightsider, then at least a belly laugher

Sometimes tricky to access just that bliss but if you’re happy and you know it, check your face! It was fun and warming to make this track in frigid winter on the island

It was a quiet time without much social stimuli

If you’re gonna dance alone in your basement

Might as well make a song to dance match

The animated video directed by Lou Beauchard matches the playful energy of the tune; watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Wannabe”

02 “Picture This”

03 “Check Your Face”

04 “Oh Minutiae”

05 “Undulation Days”

06 “Help I’ve Been Put Into Context”

07 “And I Have A Blessed Life”

08 “My Berenice”

09 “Spacegirl” (Shirley Collins cover)

10 “The Groke”

11 “Den Samme Jodlen”

12 “The Art Of Poetry”

TOUR DATES:

09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Xanadu

09/07 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

09/08 – Toronto, QC @ Velvet Underground

09/11 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/03 – Oslo, Norway @ Cosmopolite

10/08 – Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja

10/10 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand

10/15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

10/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo

10/18 – Warsaw, Poland @ Bardzo Bardzo

10/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Cafe V lese

10/20 – Vienna, Austria @ Flucc

10/24 – Milan, Italy @ Biko

10/25 – Basel, Switzerland @ Gannet

10/26 – Munich, Germany @ Strom

11/04 – Paris, France TBC

11/07 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

11/08 – London, UK @ Village Underground

11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

11/13 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

Oh My God – That’s So Me is self-released on 9/6.