Okay Kaya, the Norwegian-American alt-pop artist born Kaya Wilkins, is back with her first new single since 2022’s SAP. This past winter, Wilkins wrote her new single “The Groke” on a small island at a temperature of -25 degrees Celsius (that’s -13 Fahrenheit, Americans). It’s billed as a pop song about our ever-changing ecological landscape. “I was thinking about The Groke as an apt lore of the Nordic countries brutal seasons, and about how climates around the world are getting more temperamental,” Wilkins says. “The chorus end sentence is borrowed from Timothy Morton’s Dark Ecology.” Below, watch director Julia Patey’s video for the track.