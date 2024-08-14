Say what you will about TikTok’s impact on the music industry, but there’s something undeniably cool about old songs finding a new audience decades later. Case in point: Margo Guryan’s “Why Do I Cry,” which saw a huge spike after going viral on the app, not long before her death in 2021.

The cult baroque-pop singer is getting her flowers with Like Someone I Know, a tribute album Sub Pop will release in November. It doesn’t feature “Why Do I Cry,” but Guryan wrote plenty of other great songs, too. So far we’ve heard Empress Of’s version of “Someone I Know,” and today, TOPS have shared their rendition of what’s now probably her second-best-known tune, “Sunday Morning.”

TOPS’ version of “Sunday Morning” stays faithful to the original but has a more contemporary touch, with sleek synths and a shuffling beat. The album will also feature covers by Clairo, Margo Price, Frankie Cosmos, Bedouine, and more, with proceeds going towards Planned Parenthood. Listen to TOPS’ “Sunday Morning” below.

Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan is out 11/8 on Sub Pop.