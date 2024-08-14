Confidence Man, the defiantly silly and decadent Australian dance duo who recently relocated to London, are getting ready to release a new album called 3AM (La La La); we’ve posted their endearingly ridiculous lead single “I Can’t Lose You.” But before Confidence Man’s album arrives, the duo will also release a new DJ mix through Fabric, the iconic London club and record label. The mix will include new tracks, and one of them is out today.

Confidence Man’s Fabric mix will include a few of the group’s own tracks, including the recently-released In2stellar collab “Break It Down (On The Bassline).” It’ll also include a bunch of older tracks that the members of Confidence Man are into, which means I am now encountering the word “MSTRKRFT” for the first time in a while.

Opening track “Let Them Bells Ring” is a bouncy old-school house track with a vocal from Sugar Bones, Confidence Man’s quieter half. In a press release, the duo says, “We were really feeling ourselves when this one came together around about 3AM. We wanted to get a little creepy, but like, in a hot way. Kinda what we do best. By the time it was finished, we knew it was perfect for the Fabric mix.” Below, check out “Let Them Bells Ring,” “”Break It Down (On The Bassline),” and the tracklist for the Fabric mix.

TRACKLIST:

01 Confidence Man – “Let Them Bells Ring”

02 Leinad – “Electric City”

03 John Heaven – “Vocalsita”

04 Sweely — “Gedup (And Move Your Butt)”

05 Joe Goddard — “Flex” (Feat. Suku of Ward 21)

06 Wallace — “Breathe”

07 Jex Opolis — “Wide Awake (Dub)”

08 Alex Kassian – “Oolong Trance (Paradise Mix)”

09 MSTRKRFT – “Easy Love”

10 Papa Nugs & DJ ADHD – “Buss It” (Feat. Blapps Posse)

11 Confidence Man, In2stellar — “Break It Down (On The Bassline)”

12 Patrick Prins – “Fiesta Conga”

13 Cygnus X – “Positron’03”

14 Demi Riquísimo – “Windows 95 Anthem (Chloé Caillet Remix)”

15 Mona Yim – “Baby Dragon”

16 Spray – “Dregs”

17 Joshua James — “God Is Coming (She Is Pissed)”

18 Joe Koshin – “Like This”

19 Wodda – “Extortionate”

20 The Emanations – “Rhythm Is Easy (Ché Luca’s Lucid Rave Mix)” (Feat. Janet Planet)

The Fabric Presents Confidence Man mix is out 8/23. 3AM (La La La) is out 10/18 on Casablanca.