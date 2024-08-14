The American Analog Set Announce Austin Reunion Shows

In the ’90s and ’00s, Austin’s American Analog Set figured out a soft, idiosyncratic lo-fi sound. They drew on krautrock and shoegaze, but they fit more naturally in with the extended emo universe — a very different place back then — than with whatever was happening in mainline indie rock. The American Analog Set broke up in 2005, but they returned unexpectedly last year with For Forever, their first new album in 18 years. Now, they’ve announced their return to the stage.

The American Analog Set have played a few festivals and one-offs over the years, but a pair of Austin gigs next month will be their first proper headlining shows since their initial breakup. The band is playing two “Magic Hour” shows on September 20 and 21 at Austin’s Rollins Theatre. The shows will feature all five original members, along with Ola Poridra’s Matthew Frank on percussion. At both shows, AmAnSet will play 90-minute sets, drawing on their first six albums. Here’s what frontman Andrew Kenny says about the shows:

After making music together for years, there are many faces on our Mt. Rushmore and many songs in the American Analog Set history. These are the ones you’re thinking of. This is the lineup that brought you Know By Heart and Promise Of Love, and these are the songs that made the AmAnSet an Austin institution. In a city that made a name for itself with blues, country, punk, and whatever the hell the Butthole Surfers were, the AmAnSet helped to broaden the definition of the city’s claim as the live music capital of the world. Let’s walk it back to 1996-2005 together as the sun sets, the heat settles and the nostalgic heart aches for home at the Magic Hour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and you can get them here.