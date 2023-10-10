The American Analog Set Announce First New Album In 18 Years

Here’s something unexpected: Indie rock veterans the American Analog Set have posted a pre-order link for their first new album in 18 years. It’s called For Forever, and it’s coming at the end of this month. According to the link, the band has been writing and recording on and off for the past decade. The bio there contains this description:

For those unfamiliar with The American Analog Set, this should be a simultaneously dark and vibrant introduction. Troubled lyrics permeate throughout, and the accompanying sounds are occasionally damaged and snarling. Not all things languid and dreamlike from past records have been abandoned or forgotten, but the dreams represented here are darker. While the previous eras of the band are referenced, they are carried forward and incorporated without a hint of patronizing nostalgia. For Forever is a document of a group that acknowledges their past while they advance into new territories and evolve.

This seems to be a pretty DIY situation; one of the order options is for local pickup in the band’s hometown of Austin. Check out the pre-order here.