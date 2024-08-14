Indie rock veterans Nada Surf are getting ready to drop their new album Moon Mirror next month. So far, they’ve shared the singles “In Front Of Me Now” and “New Propeller,” and we’re getting another sample of the record today with “Losing.”

“I have lost all there is/ I have lost what never was,” vocalist Matthew Caws sings in the track’s first verse between bouts of roaring guitars. The lyrics feel pretty nihilistic, but there’s a small sliver of hope before the song ends: “But this is just today/ It will go away.” Listen to “Losing” below.

Moon Mirror is out 9/13 on New West.