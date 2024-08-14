John Davis, formerly of Superdrag and the Lees Of Memory, has a new solo album called JINX dropping soon. It was supposed to be a Superdrag album, but plans changed. We heard “The Future” in July, and now that we’re in the future, Davis has revealed another track. “Take My Brains Out” steers this guy’s signature snappy power-pop into the same airspace as Dinosaur Jr. (which makes sense since they’re cited as one of the inspirations for these sessions).

A note from Davis:

Tom (Pappas, from Superdrag) laughed out loud the first time he heard this chorus. It sounds funny, but it strikes at something deeper. Sometimes your own mind can be your worst enemy; it can even try to destroy you! So I guess I was longing for a removable one. Also, the lead guitar always makes me laugh. I’ve read in several places that if something about a song makes you laugh, by all means leave it in.

Below, watch the “Take My Brains Out” music video.

JINX is out 9/27 via Lost In Ohio.