Pras Releases Lauryn Hill Diss Track After Canceled Fugees Tour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

News August 14, 2024 7:49 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Pras Releases Lauryn Hill Diss Track After Canceled Fugees Tour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

News August 14, 2024 7:49 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last week, Lauryn Hill canceled her US tour with her group the Fugees, blaming the media’s “sensationalism” about previous show cancelations for low ticket sales. Yesterday, Pras shared a diss track about Hill.

The song was first teased on his Instagram Story, and Pras wrote over it: “No one will remember: click bait beefs, how many Gucci bags you owned, bogus excuses. People will remember: How you made them feel, if you kept your word, if they could count on you, if you come on Time!!!” The track is now exclusively on TMZ. Titled “Bar Mitzfa,” it has a line that goes, “Don’t blame me, blame her, she made the mess … not another fucking penny, is what I told [Wyclef Jean].”

Last year, Pras was found guilty in a political money laundering conspiracy, which “Bar Mitzfa” touches on as well: “Obama’s name in the discoveries had to plead the fifth!” He attempted to overturn his conviction, and that was denied in April, according to The Source.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hardcore Supergroup Fentanyl Announce Debut Album — Hear Three Songs

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Weeknd’s “The Hills”

3 days ago 0

Elle King Opens Up About Drunken Opry Performance And Her “Toxic” Father Rob Schneider

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest