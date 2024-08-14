Pras Releases Lauryn Hill Diss Track After Canceled Fugees Tour

Last week, Lauryn Hill canceled her US tour with her group the Fugees, blaming the media’s “sensationalism” about previous show cancelations for low ticket sales. Yesterday, Pras shared a diss track about Hill.

The song was first teased on his Instagram Story, and Pras wrote over it: “No one will remember: click bait beefs, how many Gucci bags you owned, bogus excuses. People will remember: How you made them feel, if you kept your word, if they could count on you, if you come on Time!!!” The track is now exclusively on TMZ. Titled “Bar Mitzfa,” it has a line that goes, “Don’t blame me, blame her, she made the mess … not another fucking penny, is what I told [Wyclef Jean].”

Last year, Pras was found guilty in a political money laundering conspiracy, which “Bar Mitzfa” touches on as well: “Obama’s name in the discoveries had to plead the fifth!” He attempted to overturn his conviction, and that was denied in April, according to The Source.