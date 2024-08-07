Lauryn Hill & Fugees Tour Canceled Without Explanation Days Before Opening

As soon as Lauryn Hill and her old group the Fugees announced their co-headlining tour last year, the jokes about its imminent cancellation started flowing. This crew has a reputation at this point. Fugees previously announced plans for a big reunion tour in 2021, then played a big reunion gig in New York, only to postpone and ultimately cancel the rest of the shows. Hill already had developed her own tendency of missing shows or arriving hours late onstage, and though she managed to reunite with her fellow Fugees at a couple festivals last year, she went on to indefinitely postpone a bunch of her own solo dates. Now, the inevitable has happened.

Three days before the tour was set to kick off, all US shows have been canceled without explanation, Variety reports. Ticketmaster reportedly issued a message to ticket holders reading, “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon.” The European dates remain on sale at Hill’s website, but don’t get your hopes up.

Apple Music recently named Hill’s Grammy-winning, hit-making 1998 solo debut The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time.