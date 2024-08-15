In 1973, the legendary jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock put together a hungry young band and released the album Head Hunters. The record crossed over into the funk world and became a landmark of jazz fusion, and it’s been sampled countless times over the years. The band became known as the Headhunters, and they became their own entity, playing with Hancock and on their own over the years. Last night, Hancock celebrated the album’s 50th (really 51st) anniversary by reuniting with all of the original surviving Headhunters for a special one-off show at the Hollywood Bowl.

At last night’s show, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar introduced the 84-year-old Herbie Hancock, who took the stage with saxophonist Bennie Maupin, percussionist Bill Summers, and drummer Harvey Mason, a busy studio musician who left the group as soon as the Head Hunters album was complete. Longtime Herbie Hancock bassist Marcus Miller stood in for the late Paul Jackson, who passed away in 2021.

At last night’s gig, Herbie Hancock and his old band played a set together before Hancock returned for a second set with his current band. The Head Hunters band members came back to sit in on certain numbers. Hancock also busted out his keytaur for the occasion. In the fan footage from last night, the band sounds really good. Watch some videos below.

Headhunters at the Bowl, you know Herbie had to bring that thing out pic.twitter.com/heCh6A0J5A — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) August 15, 2024

Herbie Hancock & The Headhunters hier soir à l’Hollywood Bowl… Wish I was there ! #HerbieHancock pic.twitter.com/pd88kgay6K — Fred Goaty (@fredgoaty) August 15, 2024