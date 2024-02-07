Herbie Hancock Announces First Show With The Original Headhunters In 50 Years

In 1973, jazz great Herbie Hancock put together a new backing band and made an album that engaged directly with the vanguard of popular music. The funky, accessible Head Hunters became a landmark of jazz fusion. It sold a million copies, and it’s been sampled many times over the years. Hancock’s backing band, known as the Headhunters, have continued to play and release records ever since — sometimes with Hancock, often without. But the lineup has shifted a few times, and now Hancock has announced what’s being billed as the first concert from the original Head Hunters band since 1973.

Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters will play the Hollywood Bowl on August 14 — a late 50th-anniversary celebration for the album that gave the band its name. As far as I can tell, the big news is the return of drummer Harvey Mason, who left the group shortly after that first album came out. Hancock will perform with Mason, saxophonist Bennie Maupin, and percussionist Bill Summers. Bassist Paul Jackson died in 2021, so Marcus Miller, a longtime Hancock collaborator, will stand in for him. You can get tickets here.