Sunset Rubdown – “Cliche Town”

The recently-reunited Sunset Rubdown are getting ready to release Always Happy To Explode, their first new album in 15 years. They announced it with lead single “Reappearing Rat,” and today, they’re back with “Cliche Town.”

In contrast with the upbeat “Reappearing Rat,” “Cliche Town” is six minutes of sweeping piano balladry. It starts off slower, eventually building into a dramatic coda with rollicking drums. Listen to it below.

Always Happy To Explode is out 9/20 via Pronounced Kroog.

