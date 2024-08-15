Frost Children, the duo of New York siblings Lulu and Angel Prost, make a supremely decadent, vaguely abrasive form of rave-addled hyperpop. Detroit rap legend Danny Brown can be decadent and abrasive, too, but he’s a very different musician. So it’s genuinely surprising to hear Frost Children and Danny Brown joining forces on a new single, but that’s what’s happening.

Frost Children released their album Speed Run last year, and now they’re gearing up for a two-night event called Frost Fest in Brooklyn. Danny Brown is playing Frost Fest’s first night, and now he’s appearing on the new Frost Children single “Shake It Like A.” It’s a hammering, shameless arena-rave rager, and Brown really attacks his verses. Hear it below.

“Shake It Like A” is out now on True Panther. Frost Fest is going down 8/22-23, and its first night is a Music Hall Of Williamsburg show with Danny Brown, Frost Children, Lip Critic, Pieri, and Feardorian.