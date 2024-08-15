A couple of months ago, the Toronto fuzz-pop duo PONY released their new single “Freezer,” and it’s a total fucking banger. This was not a surprise. PONY are one of the great underrated forces on the current indie landscape. They release a lot of singles, and all of those singles are fucking bangers. As it turns out, Sam Bielanski and Matty Morand, the two members of PONY, have so many fucking bangers that they needed to start another band to contain them all.

Sam Bielanski and Matty Morand are also two of the three members of Heavenly Sweetheart, a trio that’s cranked out a few singles of hooky, fired-up power-pop since the beginning of this year. In Heavenly Sweetheart, Morand sings lead, and the band brings a different style of ’90s-style guitar-rock giddiness. On their latest single, Heavenly Creature join forces with the Liquid Mike, the supremely sick DIY crew from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Liquid Mike were a Stereogum Band To Watch last year, and they released the kickass album Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot earlier this year. They sing backup on Heavenly Sweetheart’s extremely fun new single “$300,” which crams a whole lot of joyous craft and energy into 115 seconds. Below, listen to “$300,” as well as the other singles that Heavenly Sweetheart released earlier this year, “Forgot Something” b/w “Gotta Go” and “A Little Worse” b/w “Another Sunny Day.”

<a href="https://heavenlysweetheart.bandcamp.com/album/300-feat-liquid-mike">$300 Feat. Liquid Mike by Heavenly Sweetheart</a>

<a href="https://heavenlysweetheart.bandcamp.com/album/forgot-something-b-w-gotta-go">Forgot Something B/W Gotta Go by Heavenly Sweetheart</a>

<a href="https://heavenlysweetheart.bandcamp.com/album/a-little-worse-b-w-another-sunny-day">A Little Worse B/W Another Sunny Day by Heavenly Sweetheart</a>

“$300” is out now on Pretty Matty Music. Meanwhile, PONY are heading out on tour this fall with Drug Church, Modern Color, and Soul Blind, so maybe they’re starting to get the recognition that they deserve.