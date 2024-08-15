Sadie Dupuis, of Speedy Ortiz and Sad13 fame, is a well-documented Menomena stan. This past week she even flew across the country from her Philadelphia home base to see the Portland band’s recent hometown reunion show. In an Instagram post documenting the trip, she wrote, “i believe i’ve seen them play more than any band i haven’t toured with,” adding that she’s “grateful for the influence this band and its members have had over the years & now on so many components of my songwriting & recording & listening.”

Dupuis has also, like everyone else in the world, been listening to Chappell Roan lately. So she had the bright idea to mash up “Femininomenon,” the opening track from Roan’s world-conquering The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess — which is currently threatening to dethrone Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department on the Billboard 200 — with Menomena’s Friend And Foe track “Evil Bee.” You can hear the results below.

In related news, Adele is also all about the Chappell Roan hype train:

Adele reveals all she’s done this week is discover Chappell Roan: “I went down a rabbit hole on Monday all day long. She is spectacular […] she has like seven f*cking brilliant songs. I think she’s absolutely amazing, I’m very excited for her.” pic.twitter.com/Dd1dzaulJe — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 14, 2024

You know who else has at least seven brilliant songs, Adele?