Nubya Garcia – “Set It Free” (Feat. Richie)

New Music August 15, 2024 12:49 PM By Tom Breihan

Next month, the celebrated London jazz saxophonist and bandleader Nubya Garcia will release her eagerly anticipated new album Odyssey; we’ve already posted first single “The Seer.” Odyssey has features from Esperanza Spalding and Georgia Anne Muldrow, two Black women working in the same space as her. Today, she’s shared another single, and this one is a collaboration with Richie Seivwright.

Richie Seivwright, who records as just Richie, is a former trombonist in the Afrobeat-jazz ensemble Kokoroko, and now she’s releasing her own music as a singer. The new song “Set It Free” is a lush, funky soul-jazz track with a warm, fluid vocal from Richie. Check it out below.

Odyssey is out 9/20 on Concord Jazz.

