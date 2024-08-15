Snoop Dogg’s New Album Missionary, Produced By Dr. Dre And Featuring Sting, Planned For November

Snoop Dogg’s year has been eventful, from having an AI version of his voice used in a Drake song to attempting to do commentary for the Olympic Badminton game. He’s working on his new album Missionary, and Dr. Dre opened up about producing it in a new interview, also revealing there’s a feature from Sting.

“On another note, me and Snoop working together again,” Dre told Entertainment Tonight. “And it’s been 30 years. Believe it or not I’ve only produced one album on Snoop, which was Doggy Style and that was 30 years ago. We done a lot of things in between — songs and performances and film and things of that nature — but this is my first time actually producing an entire album on him.”

About the difference between Doggy Style and Missionary, he said, “This one’s gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”

As for the release date, he explained, “I wanted 14 songs, Snoop wants 16, so we have that thing happening. I’m on song number 11 as far as the mixes go. I have to be done and delivered by September 1st to have a November release.”

“We have Sting on the song,” he added. “Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album. I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest.” Watch the full interview below.