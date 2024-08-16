Vlad Holiday – “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

New Music August 16, 2024 12:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Vlad Holiday – “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

New Music August 16, 2024 12:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

A couple of weeks ago, Kacey Musgraves released the deluxe version of Deeper Well. Today, the country-pop singer is a guest on Vlad Holiday’s new track “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore.”

Vlad Holiday is a Romania-born, Nashville-based musician. He said the song is “about the feeling the day after a long bender, sick of going through the serotonin dip over and over again, realizing you should probably change your ways and be better to yourself — BUT getting pulled back in and having the process start all over again.”

Hear “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hardcore Supergroup Fentanyl Announce Debut Album — Hear Three Songs

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Wild God

3 days ago 0

Pras Releases Lauryn Hill Diss Track After Canceled Fugees Tour

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest