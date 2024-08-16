A couple of weeks ago, Kacey Musgraves released the deluxe version of Deeper Well. Today, the country-pop singer is a guest on Vlad Holiday’s new track “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore.”

Vlad Holiday is a Romania-born, Nashville-based musician. He said the song is “about the feeling the day after a long bender, sick of going through the serotonin dip over and over again, realizing you should probably change your ways and be better to yourself — BUT getting pulled back in and having the process start all over again.”

Hear “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” below.