Last night, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, two gigantic A-list stars who hadn’t released any new music in a while, joined forces on the new single “Die With A Smile.” The track was only announced a few hours before release, but it still got a grand rollout, complete with a compellingly off-kilter music video and new looks for both stars. (The presentation is old-school country, even if the song itself is closer to ’70s soft rock.) Last night also happened to be the night of a big Bruno Mars show in the Los Angeles area. Soon after Mars and Gaga released the single, Gaga popped up onstage, and they sang it together.

Last night’s Bruno Mars show marked the grand opening of the $2 billion Intuit Dome, the new Inglewood home of the Los Angeles Clippers. The gig was the first night of a two-night stand for Bruno Mars, and he started off the encores by bringing out Lady Gaga, getting some hysterical screams from the assembled crowd. (According to the Hollywood Reporter, the audience included a whole mess of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmy Jam, Babyface, and Paul Scheer.)

In front of that audience, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga pretty much restaged the “Die With A Smile” video. Mars had his cowboy hat and guitar, and Gaga had her blonde wig, minidress, and keyboard. Sadly, Gaga did not attempt to sing while smoking a cigarette, which might’ve been the most absorbing part of the video. They sounded very good together. Watch the fan footage below.

“Die With A Smile” is out now on Interscope. I guess Lady Gaga is technically the lead artist, but it feels more like a Bruno Mars song.