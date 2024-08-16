Peggy Gou – “Find The Way”

Peggy Gou – “Find The Way”

New Music August 16, 2024 10:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Dance-music titan Peggy Gou only just released her debut, I Hear You, which housed last year’s mega-hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana” and also happened to be our Album Of The Week. Now, the South Korean-born, Berlin-based DJ is approaching her biggest headline show to date (as Line Of Best Fit noted) at London’s Gunnersbury Park. To celebrate, she has released a brand-new single in partnership with Coke Studio 2024: the ’90s-raving “Find The Way.”

“I love sharing summer memories as well as positivity through my music and lyrics,” Gou said in a press release. “‘Find The Way’ encapsulates this energy, and I was thrilled to partner with Coke Studio to deliver this summer track. I’m a summer person at heart and it’s been great to work with South Korean designer Jin Young again on the artwork for my label, Gudu Records.”

Check it out below.

