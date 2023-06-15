The South Korea-born, Berlin-based DJ Peggy Gou has been making quite the name for herself over the past few years with a string of EPs and singles that also includes a stellar DJ-Kicks mix that came out in 2019. Today, she’s sharing a new single, “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” her first for XL Recordings. “There’s a feeling we all know but is hard to describe, that feeling of love, warmth and excitement when you’re surrounded by friends and loved ones and the energy speaks for itself,” she said of the track. “It’s difficult to put into words but to me it goes ‘nanana!’ I want this song to evoke that nanana feeling!” Check it out below.

“(It Goes Like) Nanana” is out now via XL.