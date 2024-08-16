It’s been a while since we’ve heard from S.H.I.T., the Toronto hardcore punk band whose music is fast and dirty and ugly enough to live up to their name. About four and a half years ago, S.H.I.T. released the two-song single “Hidden In Eternity” b/w “Eraser III.” That’s a long time, especially for a band that specializes in short songs. But now, S.H.I.T. are back like they never left.

This fall, S.H.I.T. will release their new EP For A Better World. Today, they’ve shared the lead single, the two-minute riff-beast “Corporate Funded Killing Technology.” As with the best S.H.I.T. songs, there’s so much reverb on the track that you could get lost in it, but it’s too simple and immediate to ever be described as “atmospheric.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/for-a-better-world">For A Better World by S.H.I.T.</a>

TRACKLIST

01 “Corporate Funded Killing Technology”

02 “Rotten Column”

03 “Terminal Democracy”

04 “Haunted”

05 “Imminent Destruction”

06 “KTF”

07 “Captive (…In the Mutilated Vista).wav”

For A Better World is out 10/18 on Iron Lung/La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.