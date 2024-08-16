Missouri Woman Charged In Scheme To Fraudulently Auction Off Graceland

Mike Brown/Getty Images

News August 16, 2024 4:12 PM By Chris DeVille

Missouri Woman Charged In Scheme To Fraudulently Auction Off Graceland

Mike Brown/Getty Images

News August 16, 2024 4:12 PM By Chris DeVille

One of the more fascinating music-adjacent stories in recent memory arose in May when Elvis Presley’s world-famous Memphis estate Graceland almost went up for auction after a creditor alleged that the late Lisa Marie Presley had offered up the property as collateral on a loan. Elvis’ granddaughter and Lisa Marie’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, sued to block the sale, after which more intriguing details emerged. The contract bearing Lisa Marie’s signature was revealed to be fraudulent, and a mysterious ring of international identity thieves who claimed credit for the scheme. Three months later, an arrest has been made.

Federal authorities announced today that they’d taken Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, of Kimberling City, MO into custody, the New York Times reports. Findley is charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. She has allegedly been operating under a number of aliases including Lisa Holden, Lisa Howell, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany, Lisa Jeanine Sullins and Carolyn Williams. The Naussany names will be familiar to people who’ve been keeping up with this case.

Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department told the Times, “The defendant orchestrated a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland, falsely claiming that Elvis Presley’s daughter had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death.” If convicted, Findley faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and could serve up to 20 years for mail fraud.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Blink-182 Brought A Fan Onstage To Sing “First Date,” But She Had Other Ideas

2 days ago 0

Disney Announces Tracklist For Pop-Punk Covers Album A Whole New Sound

1 day ago 0

Pras Releases Lauryn Hill Diss Track After Canceled Fugees Tour

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest