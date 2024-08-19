My Brightest Diamond – “Safe House”

New Music August 19, 2024 10:16 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last month, My Brightest Diamond aka singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova announced the follow-up to 2018’s A Million And One. Fight The Real Terror comes out September 13 and features the lead single “Have You Ever Seen An Angel.” Today, Nova is back with “Safe House,” which “paints a hopeful picture of building a community of acceptance from scratch.” Listen and watch the accompanying video below.

Fight The Real Terror is out 9/13 on Western Vinyl.

