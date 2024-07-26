My Brightest Diamond last released an album in 2018 with A Million And One. Today, the project of New York singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova is announcing its follow-up, Fight The Real Terror. The single “Have You Ever Seen An Angel” is out now.

“‘Have You Ever Seen An Angel’ is a reflection on some of the worst moments in my life, moments of great loss or shock, and how at key moments I felt connected to something bigger than myself, as though I was being helped or a feeling of not being alone even when I was alone,” Nova said in a statement. About the LP, she added:

Fight The Real Terror is a question about activism, and about examining our vulnerabilities. I am not offering answers but a glimpse into these contemplations. Writing quickly without orchestration forced me to be in the moment, focusing on structure rather than frill. I wrote & recorded a song a day in my home studio and rather than going back over to tweak, Tom Schick & I wanted to stay close to the unpolished emotion keeping the first drafts.

Fight The Real Terror was written and recorded over the course of the four days of a power outage that occurred right after the news of Sinéad O’Connor’s death broke. The late singer-songwriter served as an inspiration for many of the LP’s tracks, and even the title, which alludes to her insistence to “fight the real enemy” during her SNL performance.

Watch the “Have You Ever Seen An Angel” music video below directed by Andrew Ondrejcak.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fight The Real Terror”

02 “Rocket In My Pocket”

03 “Even Warriors”

04 “Imaginary Lover”

05 “Rule Breaker”

06 “Safe House”

07 “Have You Ever Seen An Angel”

08 “Sublime”

09 “There’s No Place”

10 “I Saw A Glimpse”

TOUR DATES:

09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

09/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

09/17 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia Live Music Venue

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live – Downstairs

09/21 – Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

09/22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For Perf. Arts – Soreng Theater

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Fight The Real Terror is out 9/13 on Western Vinyl.