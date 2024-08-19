New York indie-rock crew Closebye announced their second album Hammer Of My Own in June along with its lead single and title track. Today, Closebye are sharing the project’s fourth single and opening track, “Lucky Number,” which also comes with a music video.

Here’s what Jonah Paul Smith had to say about “Lucky Number”:

The first inspiration for “Lucky Number” came from some article I read about lottery winners who had destroyed their own lives after winning the prize. The idea of a lucky number ultimately leading to someone’s downfall was sad and funny to me. I was thinking about luck and destruction, and at the time, I was mourning the loss of a friendship. The song became about all of those things. One day you feel resentful and betrayed, and another day you feel ashamed of your own stake in the mess. The song follows that shift of blame, as the chorus lyric turns from “take a look at what you destroyed” to “take a look at what I destroyed” later in the song. A lot of this album is about rebuilding, and this song, the opener of the album, places me sort of looking around at the wreckage and trying to figure out what happened.

Watch and listen below.

Hammer Of My Own is self-released on 8/23.