Bob Dylan And Gene Simmons Recorded New Cover Songs For Reagan Biopic Starring Dennis Quaid

The upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan stars noted Donald Trump supporter Dennis Quaid as the title character, and the cast includes Jon Voight, Kevin Sorbo, and Creed’s Scott Stapp (as Frank Sinatra). Directed by Sean McNamara, the film also boasts a soundtrack with some noteworthy names. The biggest of them is Bob Dylan, who recorded a cover of Cole Porter’s “Don’t Fence Me In” for the closing credits. Notably, Quaid is the third cousin of the late Gene Autry, who cut a popular version of “Don’t Fence Me In” in the 1940s.

“I was honored to have Bob join our film,” Quaid said according to Spin. “We gave him the freedom to do any song he wanted to do, whether an original or a cover, and he chose ‘Don’t Fence Me In.’ That was extra special since it was a song that Gene made famous. Bob is a great lover of the American Songbook and we were delighted with the way he delivered the song. He’s a national treasure and was the perfect addition to the film. Gene and Clint were also generous with their time and Tanya has been a friend of many years and I’m thrilled to have her song as well.”

Other contributors to the Reagan soundtrack include KISS’ Gene Simmons, who covered the 1930s torch song “Stormy Weather” for a scene featuring Reagan and wife Jane Wyman (played by Mena Suvari) in a nightclub, and country legend Clint Black, whose take on John Denver’s “Country Roads” appears in the film’s final scene. Tanya Tucker reportedly recorded a song for the movie too.

Watch the trailer below.