Paramore, the most demure and mindful band in pop-punk, have been supporting Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour for a while now. The London shows also feature newly-added opening act Suki Waterhouse, who has a fun connection to Paramore: Waterhouse is engaged to Twilight star Robert Pattinson, and Paramore wrote their 2008 song “Decode” for that movie’s soundtrack. And so Hayley Williams gave a heartfelt shoutout to Edward Cullen himself before playing that song Saturday night. Very cutesy. Very respectable.

“Did you guys see Suki earlier?” Williams asked the crowd before going into “Decode.” “Suki fucking killed it. Suki Waterhouse, everyone! But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse. He has the skin of a killer, Bella… This is for you, Robert.” Later in the night, Swift played Reputation track “I Did Something Bad” as part of the show’s “surprise songs” portion, marking the first time she’s played the tune since 2018.

And for the lot of confused Stereogum Instagram commenters who don’t understand why everyone’s calling themselves “demure” now: It’s a trend started by a funny makeup TikToker named Jools Lebron. It’s lighthearted, it’s silly, and musicians and presidents everywhere are joining in on the fun. (Plus, she’s using her newfound TikTok revenue to fund her gender transition! Sometimes the internet is good.) See relevant clips below.