Pitbull Responds After Fans Notice Kesha Credit Removed From “Timber” On YouTube

News August 18, 2024 6:07 PM By Abby Jones

The best thing Pitbull has done in his career is probably “Timber,” and the best thing about “Timber” is Kesha. But if you go look up “Timber” on YouTube now, you’re greeted with a thumbnail of a lone Mr. Worldwide, with a video title crediting him alone. That wasn’t always the case.

Apparently, the YouTube thumbnail for “Timber” used to be a still of just Kesha storming through the doors of the saloon where you better move, you better dance. Fans noticed. And so Pitbull tweeted this morning: “@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!”

I highly doubt Pitbull woke up this morning and decided to de-Kesha the “Timber” video, especially because at the time of writing this, the only lyrics included in the video description are the chorus, which Kesha sings. Whatever is going on behind those saloon doors, don’t be fooled: We root for Kesha here. Revisit “Timber” below.


