Beep beep, bitch. Kesha’s back with her first song since being freed from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records in December of last year. “Joyride,” out on Independence Day from Kesha Records, is the pop star’s over-the-top comeback. She debuted it live at Planet Pride in NYC on Saturday and sang it to fans at a gas station a few days later.

“Joyride” comes a week before the release of “Woman’s World” by Katy Perry, who worked on the song with Dr. Luke despite Kesha’s allegations that he drugged and raped her. Perry was also central to Luke’s defamation claim against Kesha, which was settled last year.

When news broke that Perry was working with the producer, Kesha tweeted “lol,” and the following week she donned an “lol” shirt during a photo shoot at another gas station, that one in LA. (Kesha got kicked off the property that time because she was not actually a customer.)

Kesha co-wrote “Joyride” with Madison Love and Zhone, and Zhone produced it. She’ll perform at Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia tonight and you can hear the song below.