Kesha Is Finally Free From Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Label

In May, Kesha shared Gag Order, her contractually obligated final album for Dr. Luke’s label Kemosabe. The following month, the pop star and Dr. Luke announced a settlement in their decade-long legal battle in the defamation lawsuit that followed Kesha’s allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse by the producer. Today, it was reported that she has departed from Kemosabe, as well as RCA Records and Vector Management.

A source told Variety that Kesha’s deal with Kemosabe, which is distributed by RCA Records, officially ended last week, seven months after the release of Gag Order. The source added that she “amicably” left her management company as well.

Kesha was recently in the news for removing the Diddy reference from her 2009 hit “Tik Tok” at shows following Cassie’s lawsuit against the rapper for rape and repeated physical abuse.