Last year, the world learned that the singer Cassie was suing Sean “Diddy” Combs for rape and repeated physical abuse. Cassie claims of abuse stretched over years, and they were deeply upsetting. Diddy quickly settled the lawsuit with Cassie, but those claims will doubtless affect the way that the world views Diddy forever. We got our first example of that over the weekend, as Kesha changed the lyrics of her breakout hit to omit Diddy’s name.

Kesha broke into pop stardom with her 2009 single “Tik Tok,” which opens with the line “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.” In 2014, Kesha sued her TikTok collaborator Dr. Luke for years of alleged abuses, including sexual assault, and that legal conflict raged for nearly a decade; they finally settled earlier this year. Because of Kesha’s own experiences, it’s not exactly surprising that she wouldn’t want to keep dropping Diddy’s name while performing “Tik Tok.”

Kesha is currently on tour, and she had a pair of California shows over the weekend. She played Oakland’s Fox Theater on Friday night, and she was at the Hollywood Palladium a night later. At both shows, Kesha quietly changed the opening line of “Tik Tok” to “wake up in the morning feeling just like me.” The audience still sang along with the Diddy line. Watch below.