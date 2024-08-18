Watch Big Thief Debut New Song “Taker” In Belgium

New Music August 18, 2024 6:51 PM By Abby Jones

Big Thief have been very busy for a band who only recently parted ways with a founding member. A few weeks ago, they debuted a whopping ten new songs at Portland, Oregon’s Project Pabst, and last week in Belgium, they played another new one called “Taker.”

Adrianne Lenker introduced the new tune by explaining that she’s recently begun using in-ear monitors regularly. “I wanna be able to play music and hear the guitar and stuff for the next, like, 50 years,” she told the crowd. It’s a slower, tender one, with lots of harmonizing between Lenker and Buck Meek. See a video of “Taker” below.

