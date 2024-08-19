Chance The Rapper hasn’t released an album-length project since the 2019 catastrophe The Big Day, but he’s been cranking out a steady stream of one-off singles for a long time now. Earlier this year, we posted his track “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle).” Since then, he’s put out a bunch more singles that we didn’t post: “Buried Alive,” “Stars Out,” the DJ Premier production “Together.” On Friday, he released another single, and it’s a good one.

On the new song “Bad Boys 2,” Chance The Rapper joins forces with Joey Purp, a Chicago rapper who came out of the same scene as Chance. The two artists have collaborated a bunch of times over the years, and Purp came back last year with his Heavy Heart, Vol. 1 mixtape. A new Chance/Joey Purp single feels like a good excuse to check in with these guys, and I’m happy to report that they’ve recaptured some of their old energy.

“Bad Boys 2” is apparently the latest single from Chance’s forthcoming Star Line project, and it’s got a fired-up, horn-laced beat from longtime Chance collaborator DexLvL. It’s got both Chance and Joey Purp in the purposeful, urgent fast-rap zone. Chance directed the sleekly cinematic video, in which he and Purp cruise around Chicago while the lyrics flash onscreen. Check it out below.