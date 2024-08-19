Modest Mouse Announce Good News For People Who Love Bad News 20th Anniversary Tour

Good news for people who love anniversary tours: Modest Mouse are doing one, celebrating 20 years of their landmark 2004 album Good News For People Who Love Bad News. The 21-date trek begins on October 28 in Honolulu, before wrapping up in late November with a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can find yours at the band’s website.

The Black Heart Procession will be supporting Modest Mouse on all dates (except Honolulu). See the schedule for the Good News For People Who Love Bad News 20 Year Anniversary Tour below.

TOUR DATES:

10/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

11/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

11/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/12 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

11/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/19 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel