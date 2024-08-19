Modest Mouse Announce Good News For People Who Love Bad News 20th Anniversary Tour
Good news for people who love anniversary tours: Modest Mouse are doing one, celebrating 20 years of their landmark 2004 album Good News For People Who Love Bad News. The 21-date trek begins on October 28 in Honolulu, before wrapping up in late November with a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can find yours at the band’s website.
The Black Heart Procession will be supporting Modest Mouse on all dates (except Honolulu). See the schedule for the Good News For People Who Love Bad News 20 Year Anniversary Tour below.
TOUR DATES:
10/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
11/02 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
11/03 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
11/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
11/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound
11/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/12 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
11/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/19 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
