Next month, Modest Mouse’s seminal fourth album Good News For People Who Love Bad News, which contains their massive hit “Float On,” turns 20. To celebrate, the veteran indie band is announcing an expanded edition featuring eight remixes, most of which are previously unreleased. “Ocean Breathes Salty (Poolside Remix)” is out now.

Along with the remix, Modest Mouse are sharing videos that were only available on the DualDisc version of the album. One is the music video for “The World At Large/Stiff Animal Fantasy,” directed by Jason Foster and Isaac Brock. The other is “Schoolhouse Brock — Modest Mouse On Trial,” directed by and starring Brock and featuring Dave Frishberg, the band’s lawyer at the time. Below, watch those videos and hear “Ocean Breathes Salty (Poolside Remix).”

TRACKLIST

01 “Horn Intro”

02 “The World At Large”

03 “Float On”

04 “Ocean Breathes Salty”

05 “Dig Your Grave”

06 “Bury Me With It”

07 “Dance Hall”

08 “Bukowski”

09 “This Devil’s Workday”

10 “The View”

11 “Satin In A Coffin”

12 “Interlude (Milo)”

13 “Blame It On The Tetons”

14 “Black Cadillacs”

15 “One Chance”

16 “The Good Times Are Killing Me”

17 “The World At Large (Enough Love To Kill Us All/Jeremy Sherrer Remix)”

18 “Float On (Dan The Automator Remix)”

19 “Ocean Breathes Salty (Poolside Remix)”

20 “Bury Me With It (Jacknife Lee Remix)”

21 “Bukowski (Congleton/Godbey Remix)”

22 “The View (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)”

23 “One Chance (Dennis Herring Remix)”

24 “The Good Times Are Killing Me (Justin Raisen Remix)”

Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition is out 4/5 on Legacy Recordings.