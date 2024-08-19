Sexyy Red’s Lip Gloss Line Includes Shades Such As “Coochie Juice,” “Blue Ballz,” And “Gonorrhea”

Sexyy Red has had quite an impressive ascent to household name status over the past year and a half. She’s conquering the music world, she’s made waves in the pro wrestling world, and up next, she’s coming to a makeup bag near you. Today, the St. Louis rapper officially announced her makeup line Northside Princess, and its first drop will be an array of lip glosses, which she’s been teasing for a while. But these aren’t your mother’s lip glosses.

Sexyy Red shared photos on social media today of the lip glosses, which look like they’ll be available in a set of eight colors. And these color names are not for the faint of heart. We have “Coochie Juice” (a versatile rosy hue), “Bootyhole Brown” (self-explanatory), “Nut” (a conspicuous white), “Pussyhole Pink” (a classic baby pink), “Yellow Discharge” (also self-explanatory), “Gonorrhea” (an alarming green), “Blue Ballz” (blue), and “Sex On My Period” (a brick red that will leave stains).

There doesn’t appear to be any official word yet on when the products will drop, where they’ll be sold, or if they’re flavored. But in the meantime, look at Sexyy’s announcement post below.