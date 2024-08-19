Wayne Shorter Lives!

The avant-garde has won the battle for jazz history. The performers who were seen as existing on the farthest fringes of the music in the 1960s and 1970s are now lionized by critics and institutions as its greatest heroes. Ornette Coleman and Henry Threadgill won Pulitzer Prizes. Cecil Taylor was awarded a MacArthur fellowship, a Guggenheim grant, and the Kyoto Prize. Anthony Braxton has also received MacArthur and Guggenheim recognition. These men, along with Roscoe Mitchell, Pharoah Sanders, Archie Shepp, Muhal Richard Abrams, and Sun Ra, among many others, have all been named NEA Jazz Masters. And when you read histories of jazz, their names are featured prominently.

I’m not suggesting that this is in any way a problem. (If it is, of course, I’m part of it: my book In The Brewing Luminous: The Life & Music Of Cecil Taylor was published last month.) But it does indicate a somewhat skewed perspective among critics and jazz scholars as a group. To start with, these guys were simply not popular when they were doing their most critically acclaimed work. To use the crudest but most obvious metric, their records didn’t sell. And before you argue, “Well, jazz has never sold a ton of records,” know that you’re wrong.

Jazz was popular music in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and well into the 1960s. But with a few exceptions, like Miles Davis and Duke Ellington, the artists whose work was most popular are not the same artists who are most revered and written about today. That’s why the new book In With The In Crowd: Popular Jazz In 1960s Black America is such a vital contribution to jazz history and critical discourse.

Author Mike Smith is a musician himself — a drummer who’s played with Phil Cohran and Hugh Ragin, among others — and a professor, currently teaching and leading ensembles at Ohio State University. “I am from Chicago,” he told me by phone a few weeks ago, “and my dad was a huge, huge jazz fan, a jazz record collector; he was an early club DJ in the ’60s, before that was a thing, the whole idea of a club DJ, he was a DJ that would play jazz in different taverns, clubs, and bars in Chicago. And as a consequence, I’ve always had this music around me.”

In With The In Crowd takes its title from the Dobie Gray song “The ‘In’ Crowd,” released in 1964. The following year, Chicago pianist Ramsey Lewis recorded a live album at the Washington, DC club the Bohemian Caverns that opened with his version of the song. When that was released as a single, it hit #2 on the Billboard R&B chart and #5 on the Hot 100; the album topped the R&B chart and hit #2 on the top 200, and Lewis won a Grammy in 1966 for Best Instrumental Jazz Performance.

Between 1965 and 1966, Lewis had three singles sell over a million copies each; he was indisputably one of the most popular artists in jazz. And his artistic legacy grew deeper as the ’60s became the ’70s — drummer Maurice White left the Ramsey Lewis Trio in 1970 to form Earth, Wind & Fire, and four years later Lewis and EW&F collaborated on the 1974 album Sun Goddess, which hit #1 on both the R&B and jazz charts, and #12 on the pop chart.

Lewis is just one of the artists Smith covers, alongside alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley, pianist Horace Silver, trumpeter Lee Morgan and others. But one of the artists that truly proves his thesis is featured prominently in the book’s introduction: vocalist Nancy Wilson. She was one of the most popular artists of the ’60s — Smith quotes an article in Jet which claims that “during most of her twenty years with Capitol [Records] she was second in sales only to the Beatles, surpassing even Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee,” and quotes jazz historian Will Friedwald saying, “What’s amazing but not in the least surprising is the respect that Wilson commands in the Black community. She has become a role model, and not only to singers, but to the entire community, and as a symbol of class and achievement second only to Lena Horne.” And yet, Smith demonstrates that Wilson is almost entirely overlooked in most major histories of jazz. He doesn’t come right out and say that all the books he cites were written by white critics, but it’s pretty easy to put the pieces together.

It’s not quite that simple, though. Because Grover Sales, who wrote a 1984 book called Jazz: America’s Classical Music, was white, but pianist Billy Taylor, who picked up that descriptor and ran with it, was Black. And according to Smith, that idea, which is a kind of musical version of “respectability politics,” has done more harm than good. “These guys were brilliant people, and this is no disrespect to them, but to a certain degree, they did a disservice because one of the challenges with jazz is that it’s seen as highbrow music, and in America, anything that’s seen as highbrow, you know, people are not going to want anything to do with it… ‘This is good music. This is not that stuff that everybody likes. This is not music for the masses.’ The challenge is that when you say something like that, that makes people not want to listen. ‘This is for your own good, you know, you gotta really listen to this. It’s for your own good.’ People are going to run the hell away from that, you know?”