Peter Hughes Leaves The Mountain Goats

For about the first decade of their existence, the Mountain Goats were not an actual band; they were John Darnielle’s solo project. The plural-noun band name was a kind of in-joke; Darnielle would step onstage by himself and say, “Hi, we’re the Mountain Goats.” The Mountain Goats became an actual plural enterprise in the early ’00s, when bassist Peter Hughes joined up as the second full-time Mountain Goat. Since then, the band has expanded, adding drummer Jon Wurster and multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas, alongside different contributors on tour and on record. Now, after more than 20 years, Peter Hughes is leaving the band.

Peter Hughes comes from the same Inland Empire lo-fi scene that originally nurtured the Mountain Goats, and he formerly played in the bands DiskothiQ and Nothing Painted Blue. Hughes became a Mountain Goats collaborator in the mid-’90s, and he joined full-time for the release of their classic 2002 album Tallahassee. Hughes has also released a couple of solo albums over the years.

A couple of weeks ago, I saw the Mountain Goats in Charlottesville, and Peter Hughes was not with the band. At the beginning of the set, John Darnielle explained that Hughes had tested positive for COVID-19, and the band scrambled to make up for his absence, with different people, including their roadie, playing bass on different songs. Now, the Mountain Goats have announced on Instagram that Hughes is leaving the band and that they’ll finish their current tour without him. Here’s what Darnielle wrote about it: