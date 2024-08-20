Haircut One Hundred Announce First New Album In 40 Years

Haircut One Hundred Announce First New Album In 40 Years

News August 20, 2024 11:36 AM By Tom Breihan

British power-poppers Haircut One Hundred (or, if you prefer, Haircut 100) started in 1980, and they released a few perfectly crafted hits, but they didn’t last long. During the recording of their 1984 sophomore album Paint And Paint, the band kicked out frontman Nick Heyward, and they broke up soon after. Haircut One Hundred have reunited a few times over the years. Right now, they’re touring the US with fellow new wave greats Howard Jones and ABC; it’s their first American tour in more than 40 years. Now, Haircut One Hundred are planning a new album, as well.

There’s been no new Haircut One Hundred album in the 40 years since Paint And Paint, but the band made a big announcement on Instagram today. Next week, they’ll release a new single with the utterly ridiculous title “The Unloving Plum.” They’ve played that one live a few times since last year. It’s the first single from a forthcoming LP. Thus far, we don’t know anything else about that album. There’s no release date, no title, no cover art. But it exists! That’s something. Presumably, we’ll learn more when “The Unloving Plum” arrives.

“The Unloving Plum” is out 8/30.

