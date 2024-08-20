Lucius guested on the title track from the War On Drugs’ I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and now Adam Granduciel has returned the favor. The WOD god himself contributes vocals and guitar to “Old Tape,” a new Lucius single out today. It also has a music video with Fred Armisen, a guy who sure does appear in a lot of music videos.

Lucius singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig shared this statement on the song:

We wrote “Old Tape” while working on new music at Danny [Molad]’s studio in LA; we were discussing the loops we get stuck in, the rabbit holes our minds go down, even getting nerdy on epigenetics — the voices in our heads that might not be our own, and ultimately, how to quiet that noise and let it all go. We wanted to make something that was both driving and uplifting and no one does it better than The War on Drugs…so after building a landscape, we called our dear friend, Adam, to see if he’d lend his beautiful vocals and guitar. He graciously and enthusiastically accepted and it really brought the track to life. Produced and mixed by our longtime bandmate Dan Molad.

Watch the Lauren Wade-directed video below.