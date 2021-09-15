The War On Drugs – “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (Feat. Lucius)

New Music September 15, 2021 8:33 AM By James Rettig

Back in July, the War On Drugs finally announced their new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, with lead single “Living Proof.” Since then, their breakthrough album Slave Ambient turned 10 and they played a lovely in-studio rendition of “Living Proof” on Colbert.

Today, the band is back to share the title track from their upcoming album, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which features backing vocals from Lucius and whose Emmett Malloy-directed music video references many an older rock video. The song’s lyrics also harken back to the classic rock days: “I know it ain’t like I remember/ I guess my memory runs wild/ Like when we went to see Bob Dylan/ We danced to ‘Desolation Row,'” Adam Granduciel sings on this one. “But I don’t live here anymore/ And I got no place to go.”

Watch and listen below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

