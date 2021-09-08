It’s been more than four years since the War On Drugs released A Deeper Understanding, their last album, but they’re finally getting ready to make their grand return. Next month, the War On Drugs will release their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Thus far, they’ve only shared one song, the lost and ruminative “Living Proof.” Last night, TWOD were the musical guests on the newly mustachioed Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and they played a very pretty live-in-studio version of “Living Proof.”

The War On Drugs haven’t played a proper live show since 2019, and they aren’t scheduled to play any live shows until the Desert Daze festival in November. After that, they’ll tour heavily for months. But TWOD have played a few remote sessions during the pandemic, including a Colbert appearance back in January. For last night’s Colbert episode, the band members all played together in a studio.

That Colbert performance doesn’t offer too much indication of how the War On Drugs’ live show will look, but it’s a nice indication that the atmospheric drift of “Living Proof” will work just fine in a live setting. Also, in the Colbert video, we learn that Adam Granduciel gets those whispery vocals by jamming his nose all the way up against the mic-protector thing in the studio. Watch it all happen below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.