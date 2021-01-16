Watch The War On Drugs Perform “Arms Like Boulders” On Colbert

News January 16, 2021 9:50 AM By Peter Helman

Watch The War On Drugs Perform “Arms Like Boulders” On Colbert

News January 16, 2021 9:50 AM By Peter Helman

The War On Drugs recently released the live album Live Drugs, and the band has been hard at work on a new studio album; they debuted a new song called “Ocean Of Darkness” on The Tonight Show a few months ago. Last night, though, they went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play an old song: “Arms Like Boulders,” the opening track off of their 2008 debut Wagonwheel Blues, in a remote performance featuring five guitars and one mandolin. Watch below.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boston’s “Amanda”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Human League’s “Human”

    2 days ago

    Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Lana Del Rey: You Took My Sadness Out Of Context At … Complex

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest