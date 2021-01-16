Watch The War On Drugs Perform “Arms Like Boulders” On Colbert
The War On Drugs recently released the live album Live Drugs, and the band has been hard at work on a new studio album; they debuted a new song called “Ocean Of Darkness” on The Tonight Show a few months ago. Last night, though, they went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play an old song: “Arms Like Boulders,” the opening track off of their 2008 debut Wagonwheel Blues, in a remote performance featuring five guitars and one mandolin. Watch below.