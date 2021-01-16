The War On Drugs recently released the live album Live Drugs, and the band has been hard at work on a new studio album; they debuted a new song called “Ocean Of Darkness” on The Tonight Show a few months ago. Last night, though, they went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play an old song: “Arms Like Boulders,” the opening track off of their 2008 debut Wagonwheel Blues, in a remote performance featuring five guitars and one mandolin. Watch below.