Watch The War On Drugs Debut New Song “Ocean of Darkness” On Fallon

We still haven’t gotten a new War On Drugs album since 2017’s masterful A Deeper Understanding, but they’ve been keeping busy in quarantine. Adam Granduciel and company debuted some new songs on Instagram Live, played some livestreams and virtual concerts, and remixed the Rolling Stones, and they have the new live album LIVE DRUGS coming out next month. Last night, they popped up for another remote performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they debuted another new song called “Ocean Of Darkness.” It sounded like a War On Drugs song, which means it sounded very good. Watch and listen below.